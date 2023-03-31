Newcastle Herald
Newcastle doctor Jeremy Coleman again acquitted of sexually, indecently assaulting patients

By Sam Rigney
Updated March 31 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
Newcastle doctor Jeremy Coleman has again been acquitted of all sexual and indecent assault charges relating to patients he treated at his practice. Afterwards, his lawyers were heavily critical of the DPP's decision to again prosecute the matter. Picture by David Moir
Newcastle doctor Jeremy Coleman has again been acquitted of all sexual and indecent assault charges relating to patients he treated at his practice. Afterwards, his lawyers were heavily critical of the DPP's decision to again prosecute the matter. Picture by David Moir

LAWYERS for Newcastle physician Jeremy Coleman have excoriated the DPP for their decision to again prosecute the 69-year-old, labelling the move "cruel, punitive and bloody minded" after he was again acquitted of sexually and indecently assaulting female patients on Friday.

