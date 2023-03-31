LTrent is the key to safe driver training

LTrent has helped more than 300,000 happy students achieve their licences. Picture supplied

This is branded content for LTrent Driving School.

Getting your driver's licence is an exciting time, but learning to drive needs time and practice so you can become a safe driver.

That's why LTrent Driving School is a provider of a fun, engaging and informative course for learner drivers comprising in-class activities and car coaching sessions.

The Safer Drivers Course is for learners in New South Wales (under the age of 25) wanting to learn more about becoming a safe driver, reducing risks and anticipating hazard situations by making well-informed decisions on the road.

LTrent is an industry-leading driving school and an accredited provider of the Transport for NSW Safer Drivers Course.

The course is for learner drivers with 50 hours of driving in their logbook to receive an extra 20 logbook hours upon successful completion.

LTrent has helped more than 300,000 happy students achieve their licences, with the Safer Driver Course available across the Sydney region and regional NSW.

Dean, 20, completed the Safer Driver Course with LTrent and says it was very structured and focused teaching that aimed to help him be a better driver after passing his test, when driving conditions usually became more dangerous.

LTrent CEO Stephen O'Sullivan says statistics reveal the most risk a driver will ever face behind the wheel is within the first six months on their Provisional licence.

"The potential of a road crash significantly increases the moment you successfully obtain your P's," Stephen says.

"So to lower the chances of this happening, the Safer Drivers Course with LTrent will help learner drivers learn safe driving techniques."

Upon completing a Safer Driver Course, learner drivers will have a better understanding of being a safe P-plate and defensive driver, with other benefits including:

20 logbook hours (for five hours of learning - theory and practical)

Ability to identify hazards on the road

Understanding of how to reduce crash risk

Better understanding of being a safe P-plate and defensive driver

Understanding of low-risk driving techniques

Facilitated by qualified LTrent driver training instructors

With 50 years experience, LTrent offers the country's most comprehensive driving lessons program, highest rated driver trainers and world class service.

Book online now for the Safer Driver Course by visiting app.ltrent.com.au/book/course or speak to a friendly team member on (02) 8748 4500.