After watching his team post impressive successive NBL1 East victories in the past two weeks, Newcastle Falcons men's coach Peter Astley wants to see his team take their show on the road.
The league will break for Easter next weekend, then archrivals Maitland Mustangs await on April 15, so Astley said the next few weeks will test Newcastle's ability to roll with the punches without the comforts of home.
Astley has been pleased with his team's balanced performances in thrashing Manly 77-41 at Broadmeadow on March 18 then following up against defending NBL1 East champions Canberra Gunners 81-72 last Saturday.
"Everyone has been contributing and that's the sort of team we are, so it's a case of so far, so good," Astley said.
"Winning our first two at home was a good response to our first-up [76-71] loss to Sutherland on the road, but we're going back on the road for the next couple of weeks so the challenge for us now is to reproduce those performances in unfamiliar surroundings without our home crowd cheering for us."
Astley believed the Hornets' 0-3 record did not accurately reflect their ability, experience or potential to string a series of wins together - especially on their own court.
Hills opened with an 84-76 away loss to Inner West Bulls on March 11, went down 70-64 at home to Sydney Comets on March 18 then lost 80-70 away to Albury-Wodonga Bandits last Saturday.
"The nucleus of their team have been together for a while and they're always tough to beat, especially down there," Astley said.
American forward Shawn Montague, averaging 15.3 points and 10.3 boards a game, leads the Hornets in scoring and rebounding. He should enjoy the chance to compete against fellow New Yorker Anthony Gaines, averaging 12 points and five rebounds in his first two games for Newcastle.
Montague is well supported by Hills regulars Paul Brotherson (11.3 points, 1.3 assists), Liam Moss (11 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists) and Ben Kearins (10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists).
The game is scheduled for a 7:30pm, preceded by the women's game at 5:30pm, when the Falcons will try to stretch their season-opening winning streak to four matches.
Despite having only seven or eight players in their rotation, because of injuries and junior representative duties, the Falcons have logged back-to-back home wins against Manly (64-55) and Canberra Nationals (61-52) after accounting for Sutherland 66-52 on opening day in the Shire.
After a 59-47 first-round win against Inner West Bulls, the Hornets have been well beaten 72-41 by Sydney Comets on March 18, and 101-53 by reigning champions Albury-Wodonga last Saturday.
The Hornets stung an under-strength Newcastle 58-54 in the corresponding game last year, handing the Falcons their first loss of the season, so coach Martin McLean said his players were approaching this game with caution.
"Every game every week provides its own challenges, and you can never take anyone or anything for granted," McLean said.
"We are still unable to train the way we want to while we're still down a few players, but in all three of our games so far, our defence has allowed us to compete and we've executed well enough to win all three of those. We just have to play smart and play to our strengths."
American all-rounder Nicole Munger, who did not play against the Hornets at Hills last season, leads the Falcons in scoring (18 points a game), rebounding (15) and assists (four). Power forward Abi Curtin (14 points, 7.7 rebounds, one block) is playing a vital support role patrolling the paint.
Shooting guard Kate Kingham is expected to play despite a nagging foot injury that restricted her to a scoreless 15 minutes against Canberra last Saturday.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.