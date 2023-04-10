Newcastle Herald
Investigation

Documents reveal insight into financial link between PRD Newcastle and Lake Macquarie and buyers' agency Henderson Advocacy

Donna Page
By Donna Page
April 11 2023 - 5:30am
Majority owner of PRD Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Mark Kentwell. Picture: Facebook
Majority owner of PRD Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Mark Kentwell. Picture: Facebook

IT was a dramatic change that happened quietly in the background, which would normally have gone largely unnoticed.

Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

