Darryl McLellan backing Sir Ravanelli to fire in Country final

Darryl "Digger" McLellan won't head to Sydney these days just to have mud kicked in his face for the thrill of riding in a major race.
The Newcastle jockey only makes the trip now if he thinks the horse can win. That horse on Saturday is Terry Evans-trained Sir Ravanelli in the $500,000 Country Championships Final.
McLellan has knocked back rides in past editions but was quick to take up the offer after piloting the five-year-old gelding to victory in the Mid North Coast qualifier at Tuncurry on February 12.
The 52-year-old, who won Sydney's prestigious apprentices' premiership in 1992-93, heads to Randwick - the scene of his group 1 victories aboard Magic Of Money (1995 Galaxy) and Henderson Bay (2002 Sydney Cup) - confident the $16 TAB hope can cause an upset.
"I just wouldn't be going down there to have mud kicked in my face," McLellan said. "I'm not interested in just riding in a good race. I've done it all before, but I was happy to go ride him.
"He's a quirky horse but I think he's got a legitimate chance. If the track has a bit of cut in it, that's even better.
"I think I'll be in the first five early, depending how quick they go, and that's going to put me in a good spot. Hopefully I'm there with a moderate tempo and we'll be in for a show."
Akasawa, for Scone trainer Paul Messara and Newcastle hoop Aaron Bullock, was the equal $5 favourite with Cody Morgan-prepared Talbragar, which has James McDonald aboard.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
