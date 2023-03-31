Newcastle Herald
Stephen Davies dog Battle Born ready for Golden Easter Egg test

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated April 1 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:30am
Stephen Davies. Picture Maitland Greyhounds
Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies knows Battle Born is up against it after again drawing the same field as She's A Pearl in the Golden Easter Egg series at Wentworth Park.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

