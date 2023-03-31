Stephen Davies dog Battle Born ready for Golden Easter Egg test

Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies knows Battle Born is up against it after again drawing the same field as She's A Pearl in the Golden Easter Egg series at Wentworth Park.
But after his run last week in heats to challenge the defending champion, Davies also knows Battle Born will be giving his all.
A $101 chance from box three, Battle Born surged late to finish just three quarters of a length second behind She's A Pearl and he faces her again in semi-finals on Saturday night.
This time, though, Battle Born has the extra challenge of coming from wide in box seven. She's The Pearl has the five in a race also featuring Hunter-trained Ritza Donna (Mark Davidson) and Hurricane's Fury (Joe McFadyen).
A top-two finish secures a spot in the $300,000-to-the-winner final and Davies was excited to have a chance.
"It was a big thrill just to run three quarters of a length to probably the best dog in Australia, and another bound, if she would have moved off the fence, he probably would have got her," Davies said.
"You wouldn't believe it that he's drawn her again, and he's drawn the seven.
"He won't go around dogs. He waits for breaks on the fence because he loves the rail, so it's going to be a big ask. He's against She's A Pearl, and she's drawn inside him again, but he'll give 110 per cent. He always does.
"He trials around Wentworth Park in 29.5 and he's won there in 29.7. If he runs up to his best, he's competitive in anything."
Ron Asquith-trained Scramjet was also second in heats. She drew one for her semi but was scratched.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.