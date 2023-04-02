Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Richard Barnes jailed for airborne crash after Hamilton police pursuit

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated April 3 2023 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four people were injured after Richard Barnes blew through a stop sign at Hamilton in November, 2021. Barnes was on Friday jailed for a maximum of three years and four months, with a non-parole period of two years.
Four people were injured after Richard Barnes blew through a stop sign at Hamilton in November, 2021. Barnes was on Friday jailed for a maximum of three years and four months, with a non-parole period of two years.

A CONVICTED killer who led police on a pursuit through Hamilton before he sped through a stop sign and ploughed into a ute, causing his car to become airborne and seriously injure one of his passengers, has been jailed for a maximum of three years and four months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.