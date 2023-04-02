Richard Frederick Barnes, now 40, was convicted of manslaughter over the shooting death of Wallace Ruiz-Sanchez in Smithfield in 2010. He was on parole when he sped away from police and caused the crash on the corner of Lawson Street and Denison Street on November 11, 2021. He then fled on foot, leaving one of his passengers seriously injured, and climbed onto the roof of the nearby Newcastle bus terminal.

