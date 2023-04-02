A CONVICTED killer who led police on a pursuit through Hamilton before he sped through a stop sign and ploughed into a ute, causing his car to become airborne and seriously injure one of his passengers, has been jailed for a maximum of three years and four months.
Richard Frederick Barnes, now 40, was convicted of manslaughter over the shooting death of Wallace Ruiz-Sanchez in Smithfield in 2010. He was on parole when he sped away from police and caused the crash on the corner of Lawson Street and Denison Street on November 11, 2021. He then fled on foot, leaving one of his passengers seriously injured, and climbed onto the roof of the nearby Newcastle bus terminal.
Badly injured and agitated, Barnes was desperate not to return to jail but was ultimately talked down by a police negotiator.
He told a sentence hearing on Friday that the last time he had been in jail before the crash he had been repeatedly stabbed, almost blinded and left in intensive care for three weeks.
I was just in a panic, trying to get as far away as possible.- Richard Barnes gave evidence on Friday.
Barnes pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and other charges of police pursuit and failing to stop and assist after the crash were taken into account when he was jailed on Friday.
Police in an unmarked car initially spotted Barnes driving an unregistered and uninsured Suzuki in Beaumont Street about 11am on November 11.
They followed him and turned on their lights and sirens in Gordon Avenue to pull him over but Barnes sped off.
When police lost sight of Barnes as he sped through intersections and blew through stop signs they decided to terminate the pursuit. But Barnes kept speeding and driving dangerously.
Other motorists later told police they saw Barnes running red lights, speeding and pulling out in front of them.
A short time later, two men in a Toyota HiLux were heading along Denison Street when the Suzuki sped through the stop sign in Lawson Street and ploughed into the HiLux.
A witness described seeing the Suzuki get airborne after the impact before rolling and crashing into a power pole.
A female passenger suffered "lifelong injuries", including a lacerated spleen, perforated bowel, a collapsed lung and was placed into a medically induced coma.
Barnes was on Friday ordered to serve a non-parole period of two years.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
