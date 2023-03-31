Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Surf Lifesaving NSW defends Terrigal no nudity in change room rule

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 31 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terrigal Surf Lifesaving Club. Picture Google Maps
Terrigal Surf Lifesaving Club. Picture Google Maps

Surf Lifesaving NSW has defended a no nudity policy at a Central Coast club after a warning letter sent to a member sparked public outrage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.