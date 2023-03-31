Surf Lifesaving NSW has defended a no nudity policy at a Central Coast club after a warning letter sent to a member sparked public outrage.
Terrigal Surf Lifesaving Club sent the letter to a member saying she had breached the no nudity clause in the child safe policy.
The club prohibits people from being nude in the members change rooms.
The member Nada Pantle told the ABC she "almost feels like I've been body shamed".
"They didn't say what I did or who had made a complaint, but it sort of implied I'd done something almost sexual," she said to the ABC.
"At some point, you've got to take your clothes off to get your other clothes on. That's why we have change rooms."
Surf Lifesaving NSW CEO Steve Pearce told the Herald the policy was introduced as an interim while the club completed upgrades to its change rooms.
He said the change rooms were "small" and had no privacy for people having showers or getting changed.
"Terrigal Surf Club has a membership of around 900 and just over a third of those are children under 14," Mr Pearce said.
"They had received some complaints from some of the junior members about feeling uncomfortable and intimidated when they're in this small change room having a shower or getting changed and there were older men in there naked in the close confines."
Mr Pearce said the club then decided to introduce the policy, which drew angst from some members. A forum was then organised to explain the change.
He said the club later received a complaint about a female member, who was then issued with the warning letter.
Mr Pearce said the change rooms in question were for members and there were public amenities next door.
"So if any club members didn't agree with this or they thought this is going to be tricky they could also always use the public change room," he said.
Mr Pearce said the policy was introduced in the interest of child safety, but acknowledged signage outlining the policy could have been better.
Signs have now been installed telling people to shower in their swimming costume and change with their towel around them.
Hunter Surf Lifesaving confirmed it did not have a nudity policy in its local clubs. Mr Pearce said Surf Lifesaving NSW was not looking to introduce the policy on a wider basis.
Surf Lifesaving Australia's Child Safety Policy says people must avoid one-to-one situations with children and young people in a change room area and ensure they do not undress and avoid using a changing room with a child or young person unless there are other people present.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
