Going up: Newcastle house values record first month-on-month rise since April 2022

By Jade Lazarevic
Updated April 5 2023 - 1:36pm, first published April 3 2023 - 5:00am
House prices saw positive growth in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in March, where there was an increase in the median house price of 0.6 per cent, up from 0.1 per cent last month.

