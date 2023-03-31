Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Rugby Union: Wallabies coach Eddie Jones spreads the gospel at Hunter Wildfires season launch

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
March 31 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones. Picture Marina Neil
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones. Picture Marina Neil

EDDIE Jones is not sure if it was right to pay Joesph Sua'li'i nearly $5 million to switch codes but believes Rugby Australia made a statement in signing the teenager sensation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.