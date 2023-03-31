EDDIE Jones is not sure if it was right to pay Joesph Sua'li'i nearly $5 million to switch codes but believes Rugby Australia made a statement in signing the teenager sensation.
Jones was the guest speaker at the Hunter Rugby Union season launch at the Newcastle Exhibition Centre on Friday and was asked by compere Gordon Bray if he agreed with Rugby Australia's decision to sign the Sydney Roosters centre to a three-year deal from 2025 at $1.6 million a season.
"I think it's a statement for rugby that we're back competing," Jones said. "Is it right they've paid him so much? Probably not. But at some stage rugby has gotta say, 'We're back to competing against rugby league and AFL', and in that regard I think it's good."
Jones is contracted to coach the Wallabies until the end of 2027, which culminates with a World Cup on Australian soil.
If all goes to plan, Sua'li'i will be integral to the Wallabies chances of claiming The Webb Ellis Cup.
However, there has been debate from coaches, commentators and former players in both codes over the 19-year-old's defection.
Canterbury Bulldogs supremo Phil Gould has been one of the loudest critics of Sua'li'i's move, calling for the NRL to cut ties immediately.
"For him to take this opportunity in rugby, whether it is right or wrong, doesn't matter. He is taking this opportunity because he wants to look after his family," Jones said.
More than 530 attended the luncheon ahead of the Hunter Wildfires' Shute Shield season-opener against Manly at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
"It is great to see the Hunter Wildfires doing so well and have such a good crowd today. I have been to Narrabri and Griffith in recent weeks and the support for rugby is there."
Wildfires general manager Stuart Pinkerton played under Jones at Randwick
"It was the first team he coached. He has obviously gone on from there," said Pinkerton who went on to play nearly 100 games for the NSW Waratahs. "It is fantastic to have him in Newcastle. He has a very busy schedule and has fitted us in. It indicates that Rugby Australia are aware of the importance of Newcastle Rugby and the Hunter region."
The Wildfires are in their fourth season back in the Shute Shield after a 20-year absence.
They finished ninth last season, missing the play-offs by two bonus points, and are aiming for the top four in 2023.
"Last year, we lost a few of games we should have won and got some great scalps, including both grand final teams," Pinkerton said. "Every sporting team talks about being consistent, That is what we are looking to do. We are aiming for the top four. We are hoping the women can make the semis again in the Jack Scott Cup.
"We are trying to provide a pathway for Novocastrian kids and regional kids to do their best in rugby. We are starting to get our message about the Wildfires out there. But we can't be a pathway if we aren't playing semi-final rugby."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
