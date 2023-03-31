Newcastle will turn into a sea of colour as keen runners and walkers fill the streets on Sunday, April 2 for the 16th annual NewRun Hill 2 Harbour marathon.
The 12 kilometre Newcastle Running Festival event will kick off at 8.30am at Bar Beach as competitors take on the steep challenge of Memorial Drive before heading down through King Edward Park and past Newcastle Beach.
Moving over to Nobbys Beach, around Fort Scratchley, Honeysuckle and finishing at Pat Jordan Oval in Carrington, the course will offer some of Newcastle's most iconic sights.
Event director from H Events Paul Humphreys, said there were 1300 entries and he expected 200 more on the day.
"This is the biggest event in this area in terms of running," he said.
There is something for everyone with a six-kilometre marathon taking off at 9.30 from Queens Wharf and a two kilometre fun run at 10.30am.
"The fun run is for kids of people that just want to have a bit of a go, and everyone in the event will get a medal," he said.
Mr Humphreys said many of the competitors were also raising funds for mental health organisations and large companies had entered employees for team-building exercises.
"It's going to be a really nice vibe and the event really showcases everything cool about Newcastle," he said.
While the event is recreational, he said there will be prize money up for grabs for the more serious runners and a chance to be crowned the King and Queen of the Hill.
"Memorial Drive is a pretty steep hill, it's approximately one point three kilometres to the top of the hill, so whoever the fastest male and female are, will be able to wear that as a badge of honour."
Mr Humphreys encouraged residents to come and spectate on the day and hoped to see Hill to Harbour grow more every year.
"In years to come we think this event will grow to four or five, maybe six thousand people because Newcastle's growing very quickly. We're super excited."
Several road closures will be in place for the Hill 2 Harbour running event.
Newcastle City Police are encouraging motorists to follow instructions of police and traffic controllers.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities.
