A non-partisan, women-led group born out of the Black Summer bushfires is calling upon Newcastle females to build a movement for climate action.
Women's Climate Congress will hold a "conversation circle" in Hamilton East on April 4 where the group will present its Charter for Change.
The charter was produced after two years of conversations with women across the country.
It calls for a new approach to climate change leadership that is "collaborative, inclusive and sustainable".
The congress said some of Australia's "leading thinkers on climate change and women from across the political spectrum" had contributed to the charter, including First Nations and Pacific women, current and former MPs and senators and businesspeople.
The group is taking the charter on a road show of gatherings across the country.
Women's Climate Congress founder Janet Salisbury and other founding members will lead an interactive session about how women can participate in charter actions in their local community.
"It is only by working together across diverse interests that we can have hope of surviving the challenges we face," Dr Salisbury said.
"We have more women in power than ever before, and we are already seeing changes in the culture of government, which is an incredibly positive step forward."
"I have not only seen women rising in our parliaments but in communities across Australia, united in the belief that a new approach to leadership on climate change is urgently needed, moving beyond the adversarial party politics towards collaborative national action."
The congress is based on a discussion paper, Independent mediation for united action on climate change, which was inspired by the actions of women in 1915 in response to suffering and loss of young lives in WWI.
The conversation circle event will take place on April 4 at Pachamama House, 21 Gordon Ave, Hamilton East from 5-7pm.
