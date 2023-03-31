Hunter Offshore Wind expansion proposal

Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

Unions tell government to extend the Hunter Offshore Wind Project south to Terrigal

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
March 31 2023 - 7:00pm
Three of Australia's largest unions are urging the Federal Government to extend the proposed Hunter Offshore Wind Project to Terrigal on the Central Coast in order to maximise its role in the clean energy transition.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

