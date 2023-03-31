Cameron Crockett savours Muswellbrook Cup win with Commando Hunt

Cameron Crockett-trained Commando Hunt picked up the Muswellbrook Gold Cup (1500m) and a ticket to the $2 million Big Dance as a rich consolation prize on Friday.
Sent out a $21 chance after finishing fifth and fourth in Country Championship qualifiers, Commando Hunt raced midfield from gate eight under Reece Jones, who was a late replacement for Mitchell Bell.
Jones then came the widest and found clear running on the Scone galloper, which hit the lead inside the final 100m to beat Journalism by half a length. The $150,000 race attracted a top-class field chasing a spot in the November's Big Dance and Crockett was thrilled to get the win after the disappointment of not making Saturday's $500,000 Country final at Randwick.
"The horse has always promised to win a race like this but just always had bad luck, terrible pattern," Crockett told Sky Racing.
"When we lost Mitch [Bell], I was a bit concerned about who we would pick up, and Reece's horse had scratched.
"I think Reece rode his first Saturday city winner for me and we've been good mates, and mates are hard to find in racing."
The win was part of a double on the day for Jones, who earlier took Paul Perry-trained General Soho to victory in the Wayne Harris Showcase Handicap.
"I only picked this horse up this morning and I'm really thankful to do it for Cameron," Jones said.
"He's a great mate of mine, so to be able to repay him like that is fantastic."
Cody Morgan-trained Ice In Vancouver won the $75,000 Skellatar Sprint.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
