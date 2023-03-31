Newcastle Herald
The Lowedown: One finals spot still up for grabs

By David Lowe
April 1 2023 - 8:30am
Jets coach Arthur Papas. Picture by Peter Lorimer
It's probably not D-Day for the Jets, away to Melbourne City on Sunday, given the inability of sides around them to make ground and string results together.

