The Lowedown: One finals spot still up for grabs

It's probably not D-Day for the Jets, away to Melbourne City on Sunday, given the inability of sides around them to make ground and string results together.
But if they come away from the fixture with no points they would have to be close to perfect in their remaining four games to play finals football.
I note with interest that resident columnist James Gardiner has joined my prediction that 35 or 36 points probably looms as the cut-off point for the play-offs.
I'm confident that the top five will attain that mark.
As for sixth, I'm not so sure. Someone could sneak in with 33 or 34 points the way things are shaping.
In some ways this weekend's game is a bit of a free swing for the Jets, with their chances being hindered by personnel concerns.
They are certain to start as big underdogs, but City are likely to be missing their best player in Matt Leckie, and their ace marksman Jamie McLaren has been under an injury cloud, also.
That levels things somewhat, as does the return of Reno Piscopo, who offers a touch of class, tactical versatility (a false No.9 etc), but hasn't played for six weeks.
It is expecting a lot for him to make a big difference first up.
However the City team will press high, and that gives the Jets opportunity to play through their opponents, if they can retain shape and composure with whatever line-up they put out.
The other key factor will be how City's national-team players return from the clashes against Ecuador on Friday.
There is no doubt the tussles were fairly torrid, and there may be a few bumps and bruises.
But I've nearly always found that players coming back from international duty have thrived, training and playing at a level above their norm.
If that proves to be the case City will be awfully hard to beat.
My head says City should win, but Newcastle are capable of a surprise on occasion.
It falls to Jets coach Arthur Papas and his group to hang tough and try to change the narrative of the past decade.
If City do prevail, all of a sudden an away trip to Brisbane becomes mega-important to survival next weekend.
Minimum requirement from the two games is three points.
Looking further ahead, I can see a home victory against MacArthur, which if three points are accrued in the next two games, would leave the Jets with a chance in matches against the Mariners and Sydney FC to just squeak in.
On the other hand, and we are all quite familiar with this script, the Jets could slip out of contention a couple of games before the regular season ends.
Will it be through expansive, entertaining football, or perhaps a more defensive foundation at the core of grinding results? A combination of both perhaps?
A couple of clean sheets would be mighty handy.
The team is certainly capable of scoring, pinching a goal in transition, in games that will be tight and very keenly contested.
To me, the Mariners and Wellington, who both have 31 points, will qualify fourth and fifth.
That's based on the gap they have on their rivals, despite awkward runs home.
It's sixth or oblivion for the teams below that pair.
Sydney are probably favourites, but their form has been less than convincing.
It's still all to play for.
The hungriest, toughest and most disciplined will likely prevail.
