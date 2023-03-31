For the time being at least, Adam O'Brien has muzzled the barking dogs.
Yes, it's very early days and two wins from the opening four rounds against moderate opposition is nothing to write home about. But the Knights' transformation from embarrassing easybeats last season to a team finally showing genuine strength of character, is at the very least an encouraging start. And it's all on the coach.
O'Brien's old-school approach to battle-hardening his playing group during the pre-season appears to have paid off. The recruitment of out-and-out competitors like Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble and surprise packet Lachie Miller's outstanding contribution has helped.
There is no question the team is playing for their coach and the town and they are doing it without their best player, Kalyn Ponga.
The performances, at the very least, have bought O'Brien some time.
Those predicting he would have just the opening six weeks of the competition to save his job have put their guns back in their holsters. For now anyway.
But O'Brien won't be resting easy.
During the week, the club parted company with head of recruitment Clint Zammit after he was told his contract would not be renewed.
It would have been a tough pill for O'Brien to swallow. The pair are close. They were teammates in their playing days and it was O'Brien's influence that persuaded Zammit to walk away from a contract upgrade at the Cowboys to take on the challenge of improving the Knights' playing roster across the club.
The fact he remained living in Cairns with his family, even though he spent plenty of time in Newcastle and on the road, proved to be a negative for many. But while some mistakes were made, there is no question he leaves the club in far better shape roster-wise at all levels than when he arrived. It's understood the salary cap is in good shape as well, even though it's weighed down by $1.4 million marquee man Ponga.
At the very least, Zammit's departure on Tuesday will have left the coach and quite a few others in the footy department on edge.
Significantly for O'Brien, a far greater test of the Knights' resilience will come today in Mudgee against genuine premiership contenders Manly. If they stand up to the Sea Eagles and show the same sort of flair in attack and resolve in defence they did against the Raiders last Sunday, we can safely say this side has turned a corner.
Maybe then, O'Brien can end the week resting a little easier.
There are those who will tell you staff stability is one of the cornerstones of any successful organisation. It stands to reason employing the right staff and hanging onto them gives you the best chance of being successful.
That being the case, it's no wonder the Knights have struggled to even remotely come close to becoming a premiership force in almost a decade.
Incredibly, since Nathan Brown took over as Knights coach in 2016, we've worked out there have been almost 60 football department staff changes across the club. It could even be higher than that. For any number of reasons, staff have either resigned, not been reappointed or been sacked and paid out.
It's a staggering number, even for a football club. It equates to more than seven changes a year over the past eight years.
The Warriors have rejected a request from the Knights to release highly promising young forward Zyon Maiu'u on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 20-year-old prop was outstanding for the Warriors in their NSW Cup win over the Bulldogs last weekend but is only on a development contract with the club and is not eligible to play NRL until after June 30.
The Knights, with two spots to fill on their roster, would have put Maiu'u in their top 30 immediately had the Warriors agreed to loan him out.
Just who will fill the remaining roster spots remains up in the air, particularly following Zammit's departure. Director of football Peter Parr has said he will take his time to fill the Zammit vacancy which suggests he will take a more hands-on approach now to recruitment.
Knights fans, more than most others, used to hate Mark "Spudd" Carroll.
His ferocious battles with Newcastle's favourite son Paul Harragon are legendary. The big hits, the bravery and the no-fear mantra put bums on seats. Only problem for Carroll was he played for arch enemy Manly.
But even the most one-eyed Knights supporter couldn't help but admire the passion of the former Test prop, who bared all in this week's episode of Toohey's News - The Podcast.
Carroll reveals the after-affects of numerous concussions and says the NRL needs to support former players more.
Livewire fullback Lachie Miller just edged out debutant winger Greg Marzhew for maximum points in the Knights' come-from-behind win over the Raiders last Sunday to skip to a seven-point lead in Baz's Best player-of-the-year competition. The Knights had a host of stars with the likes of Dane Gagai, Bradman Best, Jackson Hastings, Tyson Gamble and Daniel Saifiti just missing out.
Rd 4 - Knights v Raiders
3 Lachie Miller, 2 Greg Marzhew, 1 Tyson Frizell.
Standings: 10 Lachie Miller. 3 Leo Thompson. 2 Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Greg Marzhew 1 Daniel Saifiti, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Tyson Frizell.
