AFTER news broke this week that Canberra playmaker Jack Wighton had decided to explore his worth on the open market, there were no prizes for guessing which rival club would be the first to express interest.
"If we thought he was the right fit for the club and brought the things that we need then we would probably pay more than $1 million," Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett declared right on cue yesterday.
"That's not the issue. The issue is: 'Does he fit our needs? Do we suit him?' They are the things that we've all got to talk about and work out.
"He is a very competitive player, highly skilled and has been a great servant of the game. He plays a number of positions."
Wighton's management may have surprised the Raiders by declaring he was open to offers, but for mine it's a no-brainer.
The 30-year-old presumably paid close attention to the recent negotiations that resulted in Mitchell Moses re-signing a four-year contract to stay at Parramatta, by all accounts knocking back an even more lucrative deal tabled by Wests Tigers.
Wighton and Moses were in similar situations, given that both reportedly had contractual options in their favour to remain at their current clubs.
In the worst-case scenario, if there was no external interest, they could simply activate their respective clauses and opt to stay put.
But by putting themselves in the shop window, it immediately upped the ante on the clubs who employ them to increase their remuneration.
Moses signed a deal rumoured to be worth around $1.25 million per season, and wherever Wighton ends up, you can rest assured he will be on better coin than the $850,000 he was apparently going to be paid by Canberra next year.
I wouldn't be surprised if this was just shrewd business on behalf of his agent and that Wighton, a one-club player, will eventually agree to a long-term extension with the Raiders on improved financial terms.
A little bit of competition is only going to increase his bargaining power.
But despite Bennett's recent boast that "we can develop our own marquee player", there is little doubt the Dolphins would rather hire a ready-made finished product.
Wherever he has coached, Bennett has made a habit of signing world-class superstars, from Glenn Lazarus, to Gorden Tallis, to Darius Boyd, to Latrell Mitchell.
He hasn't managed that yet at the NRL's newest franchise, but it's not through lack of effort.
The Dolphins' public interest in Wighton is a reminder that, this time last year, Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga was their No.1 recruitment target.
The Dolphins held a Zoom meeting with Ponga and his father/manager Andre before travelling to the Central Coast for a lunch, only for the Knights to announce soon afterwards that they had re-signed the Queensland Origin representative for five seasons.
With the benefit of hindsight, the Dolphins are entitled to be of that opinion that what was initially disappointing news has perhaps been a blessing in disguise.
According to one (unconfirmed) report I read recently, by the time Ponga reaches the final season of his contract in 2027, he will be earning $1.6 million a year, which will make him the highest-paid player in the game.
According to Toohey's News on Page 73 of today's Herald, he's on $1.4 million this season. Those numbers would suggest he's on a par with the likes of Nathan Cleary, James Tedesco, Tom Trbojevic, Daly Cherry-Evans and Latrell Mitchell, and perhaps earning more than any of them.
All of which will presumably be worth every cent if, at some point over the next five years, Ponga is able to deliver Newcastle a premiership.
That is not beyond the realms of possibility, given that last year he was man of the match in the State of Origin series decider, which, for mine, is probably the highest level of rugby league.
Yet at the moment, even the most one-eyed of Knights fans are entitled to be slightly unsure about the prospects of Ponga helping the Knights win a grand final.
Until he has returned from his trip to Canada, where he was undergoing high-tech scans and expert assessment, we still don't even know when he will be cleared to resume after his most recent concussion.
The 25-year-old has now played in 77 minutes of Newcastle's past 10 NRL games, not including a 40-minute stint in a pre-season trial.
He has been unable to finish his past three NRL games, twice because of concussion, and once after being ordered off for a head-injury assessment he felt was unwarranted.
Other players, such as Sione Mata'utia, Wade Graham and Luke Keary, have endured similar ordeals and been able to continue their careers.
All rugby league supporters - not just the Novocastrian faithful - will be desperately hoping Ponga can make a full recovery.
But it would seem fair to assume the Dolphins are quite relieved that this multi-million dollar conundrum is Newcastle's, and not theirs.
If they had signed Kalyn Ponga, it's hard to see how they could also have squeezed Jack Wighton into their salary cap. Luck's a fortune, good or bad.
