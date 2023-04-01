Newcastle Herald
Sporting Declaration: Jack Wighton is in the box seat for a huge payday.

By Robert Dillon
April 2 2023 - 5:00am
Canberra champion Jack Wighton is expected to attract a huge offer from the Dolphins, just as Kalyn Ponga did last season. Picture Getty Images
AFTER news broke this week that Canberra playmaker Jack Wighton had decided to explore his worth on the open market, there were no prizes for guessing which rival club would be the first to express interest.

