Tobacconist store worker allegedly sexually touched, police told; CCTV image released amid investigation

Updated April 1 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:00am
Tuggerah Lakes Police District released this CCTV image of a man they say could help with their investigation.
A tobacconist store worker was sexually touched by a man who came into The Entrance business on the afternoon of March 7, police have been told.

