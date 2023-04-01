A tobacconist store worker was sexually touched by a man who came into The Entrance business on the afternoon of March 7, police have been told.
Officers attached to the Tuggerah Lakes Police District have released a CC-TV image of a man they say might be able to help with their investigation into the incident.
The man has been described as being of Indian Sub-Continental appearance, aged in his 30s, about 165cm, of thin build, with dark hair and a moustache, and was last seen wearing a checked shirt, jeans and sandals.
Police were told the incident happened around 4.15pm at the store on The Entrance Road at The Entrance.
Anyone who has information about the circumstances of the allegation have been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
