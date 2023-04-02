Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Norths strike late to edge out rivals Souths in men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League thriller

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 2 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Bruton scored a double for Norths on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Josh Bruton scored a double for Norths on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

REIGNING champions Norths have scored twice late to edge out arch-rivals Souths 4-3 in a thrilling men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League encounter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.