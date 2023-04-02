REIGNING champions Norths have scored twice late to edge out arch-rivals Souths 4-3 in a thrilling men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League encounter.
The Blues came from behind twice, 1-0 and 3-2, at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC) on Sunday to make it two wins from as many rounds.
Josh Bruton and Edward Hunt found the back of the net during the fourth quarter. Norths equalised at 3-all before regaining the lead with two minutes left.
It was 2-all at half-time with Bruton and Rory Walker both on target in the first term.
Ben Hanlan nabbed a double for Souths while Simon Vimpani and Lukas Gremm also landed goals.
Maitland's Isaac Farmilo struck twice in a 4-0 victory over Tigers at NIHC on Sunday while Gosford beat visiting Wests 3-1.
In the Newcastle women's first-grade competition Regals, University and Gosford all triumphed on Saturday having defeated Souths (5-0), Tigers (2-1) and Norah Head (2-1) respectively.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
