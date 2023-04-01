Redhead's Lani Waller stars at Australian surf lifesaving titles

Redhead's Lani Waller starred with individual and team gold medals as the Australian surf lifesaving titles wrapped up in Perth on Sunday.
Waller won under-17 girls' board and was second in the age group's ironwoman.
She also combined with Tully Elliott and Andie Widseth to claim the under-17 girls' Taplin relay. Waller, Elliott and Charlie Burns grabbed gold in the board relay.
Swansea Belmont's under-17 boys' board relay team of Xavier Coates, Tye Worell and Sam Murphy took gold. Worell and Ty Leadbeatter won the 2x1km beach run relay.
Redhead's Brodie Wright with third in the under 17 boys' board.
Swansea Belmont's Thomas Hall, Jack Johns and Sam Murphy secured bronze in the under-17 ski relay, Beau McGregor and Kurt Murphy had bronze in the under-19 board rescue and double ski, and they teamed with Blake Cook for silver in the board relay.
Cooks Hill's Alex and Charlie Walker, Sidney Forbes and Stephen Carcary took bronze in the under-19 male rescue tube rescue.
Caves Beach won open mixed march past.
