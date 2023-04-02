Newcastle Herald
Redhead's Lani Waller stars at Australian surf lifesaving titles

By Craig Kerry
Updated April 3 2023 - 2:11pm, first published April 2 2023 - 2:30pm
Lani Waller leads the sprint up the beach to win the under-17 female board race. Picture by John Veage
Lani Waller leads the sprint up the beach to win the under-17 female board race. Picture by John Veage

Redhead's Lani Waller was celebrating her first national title, as well as two relay wins, from the Australian surf lifesaving titles in Perth.

