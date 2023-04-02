Redhead's Lani Waller was celebrating her first national title, as well as two relay wins, from the Australian surf lifesaving titles in Perth.
Waller won the under-17 female board race on Sunday with a flying finish to provide the Hunter highlight on finals day.
Waller, who also powered late to grab second in the age group's ironwoman final, was back in the pack in ninth as the board race field rounded the last can with clubmate Charlie Burns leading the way.
Eva Ashworth (Metropolitan Caloundra) took over in the race to the beach but Waller stormed home late.
She hit the beach together with Ashworth but won the sprint up the sand to the finish line. Mia Cook (Mordialloc) was just behind in third. Burns hung on for fifth.
Waller shed tears of joy on the sand and acknowledged the help of Redhead coaches Isak Costello and Justin McMorland.
"I have no words at all, I'm literally in shock," Waller said.
"I knew I had to push and I know I'm not the best runner so I did what I could and I got to the end.
"The club is so good and the community is amazing and all the sponsors, and a big thanks to Cosi and Justin, and mum and dad."
Waller also combined with Tully Elliott and Andie Widseth to claim the under-17 girls' Taplin relay. Waller, Elliott and Burns grabbed gold in the board relay.
Widseth claimed silver on day one last Wednesday in the under-17 female surf belt with her reel team of Jason Barr, Paul Widseth, Jono Price and Phil Hoffman.
Swansea Belmont claimed gold with their under-17 male board relay team of Xavier Coates, Tye Worell and Sam Murphy.
Worell also combined with Ty Leadbeatter to win the 2x1km beach run relay for the third year in a row.
Redhead's Brodie Wright with third in the under 17 male board race.
Swansea Belmont's Thomas Hall, Jack Johns and Sam Murphy and Redhead's Brodie Macadam, Elliott Graham and Wright shared bronze in the under-17 ski relay.
Beau McGregor and Kurt Murphy claimed bronze in the under-19 board rescue and double ski and they teamed with Blake Cook for silver in the board relay.
Cooks Hill's Alex and Charlie Walker, Sidney Forbes and Stephen Carcary took bronze in the under-19 male rescue tube rescue.
Caves Beach won the open mixed march past.
In the blue ribbon events, former Swansea Belmont member Bella Williams was fourth in the open ironwoman. Redhead's Daniel Collins was eighth in the ironman and fourth in the surf race.
