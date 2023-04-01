Newcastle Herald
Sydney FC beat Newcastle Jets to seal historic third straight premiership in A-League Women: 2022-23

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated April 1 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:30pm
Mackenzie Hawkesby, left, and Cortnee Vine both scored match doubles for Sydney FC against Newcastle at Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Picture Getty Images
A dominant, and patient, Sydney FC overpowered the Newcastle Jets 4-0 in the A-League Women's final round at Allianz Stadium on Saturday to secure an historic third successive premiership.

