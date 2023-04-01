A dominant, and patient, Sydney FC overpowered the Newcastle Jets 4-0 in the A-League Women's final round at Allianz Stadium on Saturday to secure an historic third successive premiership.
Mackenzie Hawkesby scored in the 16th and 78th minutes for the Sky Blues, who needed to win to finish on top of the points table.
The scoreline blew out when Cortnee Vine then produced a stoppage-time brace with goals in the 91st and 95th minutes.
The victory ensured Sydney rose to 40 points and one clear of second-placed Western United (39), who had earlier beaten Western Sydney (19) 2-1.
The Jets finished a disappointing season second-last in 10th position on just 14 points after four wins, two draws and 12 defeats, but they went into the match knowing Wellington (13) had already secured the wooden spoon after their 2-2 draw with finals hopefuls Melbourne Victory (28) in New Zealand.
Victory now face a nervous wait to see how the Sunday clash between third-placed Melbourne City (29) and fifth-placed Canberra (28) plays out at AAMI Park.
Phoenix finished the season on 13 points to collect the wooden spoon with Newcastle just one point ahead of them on 14 after four wins, two draws and 12 defeats.
It was not the way the Jets had hoped to finish a disappointing 2022-23 campaign.
For 77 minutes, the visitors defended desperately with numerous goal-line clearances as Sydney launched repeated attacking raids with little reward.
Hawkesby chipped Jets goalkeeper Georgina Worth from close range for the first goal after brilliant lead-up play by Princess Ibini.
Substitute shot-stopper Claire Coelho, in her last ever national league appearance, then failed to grab hold of the dynamic midfielder's long-range effort with 12 minutes of regulation time remaining.
The second goal came just three minutes after Coelho and long-serving Jets teammate Tara Andrews, who has also announced her retirement from top-level football, had entered the game hoping for a fairytale finish.
But it was not to be.
Vine iced the victory for Sydney with two replica goals where she got in behind the Jets defence and slotted past Coelho in a one-v-one situation.
In all, Sydney had 31 shots compared to Newcastle's two.
The Sky Blues are set to face Western United in an April 15 semi-final showdown with the winner advancing directly to the grand final on April 30.
MORE NEWS:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.