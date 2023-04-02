Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield rugby union 2023: Wildfires knock off Manly in big statement

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
April 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Watson (left) and Connor Winchester (right) congratulate Nathan De Thierry after the centre scored a try in the Hunter Wildfires' 27-19 win over Manly at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Tom Watson (left) and Connor Winchester (right) congratulate Nathan De Thierry after the centre scored a try in the Hunter Wildfires' 27-19 win over Manly at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

THE Hunter Wildfires made a statement with a resounding 27-19 triumph over Shute Shield heavyweights Manly to open their 2023 campaign - not that coach Scott Coleman expects anyone south of the Hawkesbury to have noticed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.