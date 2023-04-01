UNDER the cover of darkness, a line of heavily-armed police approach a house on the Central Coast.
And then, the sound of fists pounding glass and the words all drug dealers must fear: "Police, search warrant, open the door".
This is what happened at 6am on a morning last week at properties at Ourimbah, Empire Bay, Berkeley Vale and Chittaway Bay as the National Anti-Gangs Squad smashed an alleged organised crime syndicate accused of flooding the Central Coast with cocaine and other drugs.
In total, police arrested four men, seized 3.6 kilograms of cocaine, 500ml of GBL, 200ml of human growth hormone, 3.1kg of cannabis, seven firearms, ammunition, motor vehicles, electronic devices, other drugs, cash and a money counter.
The four men - aged between 27 and 39 - have been charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group and remain behind bars.
In late 2022, detectives from the National Anti-Gangs Squad - which consists of officers from the State Crime Command's Criminal Groups Squad and Australian Federal Police - launched Strike Force Spartan to investigate an alleged organised criminal syndicate supplying drugs, mainly cocaine, on the Central Coast.
Police first searched a storage facility at Berkeley Vale on March 15 and found large quantities of cocaine, cannabis, GBL, human growth hormone and a money counter.
Following further investigations, the squad - with help from Raptor North and the Public Order and Riot Squad - serached homes at Ourimbah, Empire Bay, Berkeley Vale, and Chittaway Bay at 6am on Thursday.
During the raids, police seized seven firearms, two gel blaster pistols, 500 rounds of ammunition, motor vehicles, electronic devices, steroids, prohibited drugs including cocaine, heroin and cannabis, cash, documentation, clothing and items consistent with the manufacture of prohibited drugs.
At the Berkeley Vale home, police say they located an inactive clandestine laboratory.
NSW Fire and Rescue HAZMAT crews deemed the site safe, before it was dismantled by specialist police from the State Crime Command's Chemical Operations Unit.
Investigators seized items consistent with the manufacture of prohibited drugs, glassware and prohibited drugs. They will undergo forensic examination.
Four men were arrested and taken to Gosford and Woy Woy Police Stations.
A 38-year-old man from Ourimbah was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity, supply cannabis, supply prohibited drug, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity and possess unregistered firearm.
A 27-year-old man from Empire Bay was charged with supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity, supply cannabis, supply prohibited drug, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, recklessly deal with the proceeds of crime and possess prohibited drug.
The pair appeared before Gosford Local Court on Friday (31 March 2023), where they were both formally refused bail with the younger man to reappear at the same court on Thursday 6 April 2023, while the older man will reappear at the same court on Friday 26 May 2023.
A 39-year-old Berkely Vale man was charged with 15 offences including supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity, supply cannabis, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, possess unauthorised pistol and recklessly deal with the proceeds of crime.
A 38-year-old man from Chittaway Bay was charged with 10 offences including supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity, supply cannabis, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority and possess unauthorised firearm.
They both appeared before Wyong Local Court on Friday (31 March 2023), where they were formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday 16 May 2023.
Anyone with information about organised crime and drug supply is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
