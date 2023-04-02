Andrew and Dylan Gibbons defy the odds with group 1 rides

Andrew Gibbons thought briefly in the home straight that a tough weight cut would be rewarded with a dream Doncaster win on Saturday on Nugget at Randwick.
But "there was no kicking stones" from the Hunter jockey after the $21 shot took him to third place in the $4 million feature.
From gate 19 of 20, Nugget was given a wide run with cover near the rear of the field. Gibbons eased him around the pack on the turn and the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained import cruised up to challenge.
Gibbons asked for an effort about the 350m mark and the Australian Bloodstock horse looked to briefly put his nose in front before winner Mr Brightside and My Oberon, which had easier runs on the inside, powered to the front. Nugget finished less than a length from giving Gibbons a first group 1 win but the 44-year-old hoop had no complaints with his payday from the $375,000 result.
"I was extremely proud of how he went," Gibbons said.
"From probably the 350 to the 250, I thought I was a massive chance because he got there so easy, even though I had to work around. He'd done it effortlessly.
"They were concerned about him on the wet track but he actually handled it quite good."
The race was the first time Andrew and his son, Dylan, had ridden in a stakes event together. Duke De Sessa was eighth for Dylan, who earlier took Kris Lees-trained $151 chance Pier Pressure to third in the group 1 Inglis Sires'.
"I was cheering at the furlong, I thought Dylan was going to win for a second there," Andrew said of the Sires'. "He did everything he could on a long shot. Cut all the corners and almost pulled it off."
Dylan is set to ride Montefilia in the $5 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes next Saturday at Randwick. He is also on standby for the Maher-Eustace stable to partner a lightweight hope in the Sydney Cup.
Andrew, who had no offers for the Sydney Cup, had lost 4.5 kilograms in a week to take the Doncaster ride at 51.5kg. That included cutting 2.2kg in baths and saunas on raceday to "just scrape in".
"I did it real tough in that last little bit there yesterday but we got there," he said.
"In a big race like that, you kind of forget it. By the time you get out there, you block it all out, and once you're on the horse, it's muscle memory. And the big occasion, your adrenaline kicks in and you want to make sure you don't do all that hard work for nothing, just do your job.
"The instructions were to be somewhere in the middle, or the second half, as long as he got cover. As it panned out, we got cover behind Dylan and Tyler [Schiller].
"We got to the 500 and I thought I've got too much horse here to be waiting, I've got to put him into it. He had good acceleration when I asked him to come out.
"I tried to nurse him as long as I could ... some horses will zip off the bridle, but he tries that hard on it, you've got to go as far as you can before you push the button. When I did, I was desperate for him to find a length, but he just levelled out. But there's no kicking stones. We played the hand we were dealt and we nearly got there."
Andrew was hopeful of more opportunities on Nugget, which looks likely to be spelled.
"It will be nice if I can stick with him going forward, but I'm not too worried about it," he said.
"They were nice enough to give me the opportunity yesterday."
He celebrated the result with a feed of pizza and lasagne at Coogee Bay on Saturday night and breakfast at a local cafe on Sunday morning.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.