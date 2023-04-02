Hill to Harbour: organisers plan to turn run into 'City2Surf of Newcastle'

More than 1300 runners tackled the 12km course from Bar Beach to Carrington, including the steep Memorial Drive hill, and along the way took in some of the city's most iconic sights. The event, in its 16th year, kicked off the 2023 Newcastle Running Festival and for the first time was a stand-alone event, as event director Paul Humphreys looks to turn the Hill to Harbour into Newcastle's answer to Sydney's City2Surf.