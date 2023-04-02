Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Review: Rod Squad turns out to see Stewart play the hits at Hunter's Roche Estate

By Deborah Richards
Updated April 3 2023 - 7:26am, first published April 2 2023 - 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nice suit sir. Rod Stewart at Roche Estate on Saturday night. Rocking Rod was joined by special guest Cyndi Lauper.
Nice suit sir. Rod Stewart at Roche Estate on Saturday night. Rocking Rod was joined by special guest Cyndi Lauper.

Some Guys Have All the Luck.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.