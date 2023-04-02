Newcastle Herald
Diner en Blanc washed out, with organisers saying the weather made the 'stage, lighting and sound unsafe'

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated April 2 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:36pm
Attendees at Stockton foreshore for the dinner, which was cancelled due to the rain. Picture by Marina Neil
The all-white Diner en Blanc may have been a washout, but organisers said picnickers got "creative with their dinner plans".

