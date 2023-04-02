Tomlin Memorial win part of big weekend for Callaghan clan

Young reinsman Tom Callaghan added to a great weekend for his family with a patient drive to snare the Bill and Glenn Tomlin Memorial Final (2030m) for his father, Mark, with Swell Time at Newcastle.
The 16-year-old from Morisset took the heat winner back to last from the outside draw on Friday night then waited until the final bend to make his move. Swell Time, a seven-year-old mare, came around the field to score a 2.6m win in a mile rate of 1:55:3.
"She went good and Tom didn't panic," Mark said.
"He could have easily panicked as they got further and further away but he showed good patience and got the job done.
"She got the widest alley and we were hoping to slot into a better position, but it didn't happen. We knew she was capable of doing what she did with the right tempo, and luckily we got it.
"The horse is owned by the family and a couple of friends. She's got plenty of problems the mare but hopefully if we can keep her together, she'll win a few more."
It was Tom's biggest win and gave Mark three victories as a trainer in the annual feature. Mark and his eldest son, Jack, drove in the other wins.
Jack, 21, now one of the state's best, had his 500th career win on Friday night at Wagga with Madrid in a heat of the Riverina Mares Championships. He then won the Golden Easter Egg fillies feature at Menangle on Saturday night with Peaceful for boss Belinda McCarthy.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
