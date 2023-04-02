Newcastle Herald
Hunter dogs Belmont Bullet and Ritza Donna into Golden Easter Egg final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated April 2 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:30pm
Kat Ernst with Belmont Bullet. Picture Belmont Racing
Kat Ernst with Belmont Bullet. Picture Belmont Racing

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen was still pinching himself on Sunday after $51 chance Belmont Bullet won on Saturday night as one of two Hunter long-shots to qualify for the Golden Easter Egg (520m) final.

