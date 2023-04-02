ENGLISH flyer Dominic Young has promised to leave the Newcastle Knights on the highest possible note after his spectacular return to first grade on Saturday.
Young was dropped to NSW Cup after an error-riddled display in Newcastle's round-three loss to the Dolphins.
But after an injury to Hymel Hunt, the towering winger was recalled for Saturday's clash with Manly in Mudgee and marked the occasion with four tries in a helter-skelter 32-all draw.
Afterwards Young admitted getting dropped "came as a little bit of a shock", having scored 14 tries for Newcastle last season, before starring for England at the World Cup.
"I guess it was a bit of a one-off game for me[against the Dolphins] and admittedly it wasn't my best night," he said.
"[Getting dropped] definitely woke me up and made me realise how much I want to be an NRL player.
"I didn't want to stay down there, and when I got another chance I wanted to make sure there's no doubt, in my mind or the coach's mind, that I'm an NRL player."
Young also shed light on his decision to reject a long-term contract with Newcastle. He is understood to have agreed to join Sydney Roosters next year but the deal is still to be announced.
"It was a massive decision," he said.
"People might think it wasn't, but I love this club. I love this group of boys and I love living in Newcastle.
"So it was a really tough decision, and it took me a long time to make it.
"I've not really spoken about it too much, but I'm just glad it's out of the way so I can finish off strong this year.
"That's my goal. I'm contracted here this year and I just want to do my best for the team this year and go out on a high."
He said the past few weeks had been an emotional roller-coaster.
"It has, to be honest with you," he said. "It's been a bit up and down. Obviously I wanted to prove a point today that I'm an NRL player and that I want to stay in the team and hold my position.
"And also it's a bit credit to my mum. She's flown out of the country back to England today but she's been out here supporting me and she's been a big help."
Against Manly, Young scored tries in the 24th, 33rd, 56th and 79th minutes, taking him to six for the season - equal with Dolphins fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow on top of the tryscoring charts.
He has now scored 24 tries in 30 NRL games for the Knights, as well nine in five Tests for England.
Asked about the prospect of finishing the season as the NRL's leading tryscorer, he replied: "It'd be nice.
"We'd got a really good group now and we're really connected.
"As long as I'm playing outside those blokes, I think I can keep getting over the white line.
"I'm loving playing outside them and hopefully I can keep getting a few more.
"If I finish top, I finish top, but as long as the team is winning, that's the main thing."
As well as his tries, Young carried the ball 227 metres and formed a powerful one-two punch with left winger Greg Marzhew, trucking the ball out of Newcastle's red zone.
"It's definitely a lot easier for me taking a carry after Greg's had a go," Young said.
"He's always taking the tough carries, getting yards out of there and playing it quickly.
"I think we went well together and it's pretty exciting."
