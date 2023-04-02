Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Charlestown Azzurri roll past Adamstown to stretch early NPL lead

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
April 2 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Azzurri's Jacob Melling on the ball in Sunday's 2-0 win over Adamstown at Lisle Carr Oval. Picture by Marina Neil
Azzurri's Jacob Melling on the ball in Sunday's 2-0 win over Adamstown at Lisle Carr Oval. Picture by Marina Neil

Charlestown brushed aside an early penalty miss to defeat Adamstown 2-0 and keep their perfect start to the NPL men's Northern NSW season intact on Sunday at Lisle Carr Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.