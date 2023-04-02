SOUTHS coach Andrew Ryan hopes an extended nine-day turnaround will allow key players to return from injury and the Lions to fully recover after opening their Newcastle Rugby League account for 2023.
Lewis Hamilton and Ngangarra Barker are now eyeing off defending premiers Maitland on Easter Monday after missing Saturday's 40-22 win against Central at Townson Oval.
Rebels representative forward Hamilton had already been ruled out during the week while new recruit Barker was a late omission, replaced by Marshall Sing at fullback.
"He [Barker] copped a bit of a knock last week and he was hoping to recover, but we ended up making a late call not to play him," Ryan told the Newcastle Herald.
"Hopefully [they both come back in] but we'll just play it by ear and see how the week goes. It's a bit of a longer turnaround because we don't play until Monday.
"We were at home last year on Good Friday so it's a bit different playing up there on the Monday, but it gives us a bit more of a break in between."
Souths, who were thumped 52-12 by Cessnock in round one, scored five of their eight tries from kicks. Mitch Black was named man of the match. The Lions were in front 18-10 at half-time.
Macquarie also posted their first competition points of the year, keeping The Entrance at bay in wet conditions on the Central Coast on Saturday.
The Scorpions beat the Tigers 16-8 with Bobby Treacy the main injury concern having only just returned from a three-game suspension.
Maitland and Wyong maintained their perfect starts to the season on Saturday, beating Lakes and Kurri Kurri respectively.
The Pickers were forced to come from behind twice at Maitland Sportsground, rallying from 12-0 and 24-16 down to eventually triumph 38-24. Wyong captain-coach Mitch Williams described Kye Hopwood and Levi Kasun as "exceptional" as the Roos posted a 26-4 victory against the Bulldogs at Bill Hicks Oval.
In Sunday's sole encounter 28 straight points either side of the main break saw Cessnock defeat Northern Hawks 34-22 at Tomaree Sports Complex.
The Goannas trailed 10-6 inside the opening 20 minutes but raced away to lead 34-10 by the closing stages before the Port Stephens-based club scored two consolation tries.
Cessnock's Honeti Tuha and Harry O'Brien both bagged doubles while Timanu Alexander, Danny Vale and Liam Walsh all crossed for the Hawks.
First-round winners Wests had the bye. The Rosellas will host one of three matches this Thursday night ahead of the Easter long weekend.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
