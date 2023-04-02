TEENAGER Torrie Lewis has claimed the women's sprint double at the Australian Athletics Championships in Brisbane.
The 18-year-old won the 200 metres final at Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre on Sunday afternoon to follow on from her national 100m crown just 24 hours earlier, capping off a golden weekend.
Lewis, a former Macquarie Hunter Little Athletics Club member now based in Queensland with coach Gerrard Keating, was almost lost for words in her post-race interview.
When asked by host broadcaster Seven Plus if she'd dreamt about achieving a 100-200 double at the 2023 event, Lewis responded: "Honestly, literally, no".
Lewis recorded a personal-best time of 23.02 seconds, shaving 0.04s off her January showing at the same track, finishing strongly down the straight to overtake early leader Ella Connolly.
"I was so tired today and I was just happy with my 100m last night," she said.
"I was just running super relaxed and whatever happens, happens. I was happy either way ... but doing the double is even better."
Saturday saw Lewis, a former student at St Paul's Booragul, become the second youngest athlete to win the women's 100m after 17-year-old Debbie Wells in 1977.
She stopped the clock in 11.38s, just ahead of Bree Masters (11.41). Singapore's Veronica Shanti Pereira won the race but was ineligible for the Aussie title.
"It's really great and such an honour ... to be able to do it this young is more fuel for the future," she told Athletics Australia media.
