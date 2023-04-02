Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Tighes Hill burst water main floods Elizabeth Street

Updated April 2 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hunter Water crews are working to repair a water main that burst at Tighes Hill on Thursday afternoon, shooting a surge of water 10 metres into the air and flooding Elizabeth Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.