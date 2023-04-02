Tighes Hill burst water main floods Elizabeth Street

Hunter Water crews are working to repair a water main that burst at Tighes Hill on Thursday afternoon, shooting a surge of water 10 metres into the air and flooding Elizabeth Street.
A motorist heading through Tighes Hill on Sunday afternoon captured video of the burst water main blasting into the sky.
A Hunter Water spokesman said crews got a call about 4.20pm and were there in a few minutes, isolating the water main and fixing the issue.
It's unclear how the water main burst, but the spokesman said the cause could be something as innocent as recent rain softening up the ground and shifting the pipe underground.
