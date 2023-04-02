How did the auction unfold? The opening bid was $1 million. We placed a vendor bid of $1.15 million and then it just took off from there. We had 17 bids in total and the two bidders were going toe-to-toe, no one wanted to let go and then eventually only one could win. It was beautiful family estate and there were lots of emotions there but it was a great result for all. It is showing that confidence is starting to come back into the market for property and, again, it is Merewether so there is always good strength for anything close to the water.