So what did Latham actually say? If he used bad language, for example, it would have to be something special to be worse than what is now accepted on stage, on TV and in movies. And if it was sexually or otherwise explicit, then how does it compare to, say, The Song of Solomon? Or to the Christian beliefs expressed by Fred Nile concerning gays and lesbians? Those things are part of religious freedom, are they not? Australians are quite grown up enough to make their own decisions.