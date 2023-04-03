Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes April 4 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corflutes and sandwich boards abound as voters leave Kurri Kurri Public School during last month's NSW election. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Corflutes and sandwich boards abound as voters leave Kurri Kurri Public School during last month's NSW election. Picture by Peter Lorimer

FOR the past 20 years I have been one of those mugs standing out the front of a polling booth handing out how to vote cards. I have done this for independents, Labor and Liberal and the call of "save the trees" is used as a very common statement as people chose not to take a how to vote card.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.