IF you're like me, you've managed to kill even the hardiest of indoor plants (yes, despite a doctorate in plant biology). But imagine a world where your plants actually told you exactly when they needed watering. This thought, as it turns out, may not be so silly after all. You might be familiar with the growing body of work that provides evidence for plants being able to sense sounds around them. Now, new research suggests they can also generate airborne sounds in response to stress (such as from drought, or being cut). A team led by experts at Tel Aviv University has shown some plants not only make sounds, but do so loudly enough for other creatures to hear. Their findings are helping us tune into the rich acoustic world of plants - one that plays out all round us, yet never quite within human earshot.