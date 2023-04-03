A short turnaround has became a little tougher for the Northern Hawks after Henry Penn was sent off in his maiden appearance for the club.
The Hawks, having opened their maiden Newcastle Rugby League season with two losses, host Macquarie at Tomaree Sports Complex on Thursday night (8pm).
Penn, an experienced campaigner who recently joined the Hawks from Wyong, remains in doubt after being given his marching orders for a dangerous tackle during Sunday's 34-22 loss to visitors Cessnock.
The incident, being reviewed by Newcastle RL officials, occurred midway through the second half and with the Hawks down 34-10.
Penn, wearing the No.12 jersey, becomes the third defender involved in a tackle around 20 metres out from Cessnock's line on the far side of the field.
With his arm between the attacker's legs, Penn lifts his opponent, who flips over and lands awkwardly on his head.
Hawks pair Warren Schillings, in his first game back from a ban at the end of last season, and Josh Toole were also put on report.
The Goannas are poised to welcome back suspended duo Harry Siejka and Brayden Musgrove in their Thursday-night clash (8pm) with Coalfields rivals Kurri Kurri at Cessnock Sportsground (8pm).
However, the home side will be assessing their casualty ward this week after they finished Sunday's win over the Hawks with only 12 men on the field.
Kurri are facing a raft of changes with Jono Alchin, Charlie Houghton, Brock Portsmouth and Jack Tamburrini all put on report during Saturday's 26-4 loss at Wyong.
This comes on top of several injury concerns for the Bulldogs, including season-ending damage for Kye Howarth (bicep).
Wyong meet Wests at Harker Oval on Thursday night (7pm). Good Friday sees Lakes travel to The Entrance (3pm) while the Pickers host Souths at Maitland Sportsground on Easter Monday (2pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
