KNIGHTS coach Ron Griffiths says "it's not ideal to lose anyone" as the defending premiers deal with the departure of a third key player from last year's grand final-winning team.
Romy Teitzel, Newcastle's inaugural women's skipper at the start of 2022, has been confirmed as the latest big name to move on after signing for the Brisbane Broncos.
Bobbi Law (St George Illawarra Dragons) is the other official loss, while grand final-winning skipper Millie Boyle appears destined to join the Sydney Roosters, having again lined up for feeder side Central Coast over the weekend.
Griffiths, with less than two months to finalise Newcastle's top-24 roster, admits the "complexion of every single contract" has now changed with the introduction of multi-year options, an increased salary cap and four extra teams.
He said there were two ways to approach the current situation.
"One is you've got to develop from within, which we're confident we can do long term," he said.
"Further to that, the other one is, because of the added teams we're still going to need to find some talent from elsewhere.
"So it's about doing our homework and making sure we get the right people with the right skill set who can do the job we need for the talent we're losing."
Following months of CBA negotiations, the NRLW contracting window opened last week and closes on May 24. The 10-team competition is tipped to start on July 22.
"Multi-year deals change the complexion of every single contract," Griffiths said.
Grand final stars from last year such as Tamika Upton, Shanice Parker, Jesse Southwell, Tayla Predebon, Olivia Higgins, Yasmin Clydsdale, Caitlan Johnston and Kayla Romaniuk all featured for Newcastle in a NSW Women's Premiership fixture at Raymond Terrace on Saturday.
Elsewhere and Cronulla have Kiana Takairangi while in the Queensland competition Emma Manzelmann and Makenzie Weale are playing with Mackay.
In terms of Townsville-born Teitzel, Griffiths says: "It's not ideal to lose anyone from your system and it's obviously a winning system".
"Particularly Romy, who was out first ever captain. When she came back to the club [for the second season] I spoke to her about relinquishing that role and really concentrating on her game.
"She played in the unfamiliar position of back-row and she equipped herself really well, certainly grew as a footballer.
"She knows the Broncos and has been there previously so it's probably a good fit for her from that perspective."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.