Hunter hurdler Mitch Lightfoot says 'more to come' after breaking through for maiden national title, top-10 Australian time

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 3 2023 - 9:00pm
Maitland 19-year-old Mitch Lightfoot. Picture by Josh Callinan
HUNTER hurdler Mitch Lightfoot has fired off a warning shot saying there's "more to come" after his breakthrough national title and top-10 Australian time.

