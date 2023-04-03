WEHEBE Darge helped prevent the Newcastle Northstars from claiming last year's Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL) title.
In 2023, he will switch sides and be part of the Hunter franchise's premiership push.
Northstars general manager Garry Dore has described the marquee signing of Darge from reigning champions Canberra as "massive" and says "we're really pleased to have him on board."
He polled the second most points (50) in 2022 with 17 goals and an AIHL-high 33 assists.
The Kevin Noble-coached Northstars also welcome back imports Francis Drolet and Daniel Berno while Dore says two Canadians, yet to be officially unveiled, are set to arrive later this month.
Darge is one of multiple Newcastle players poised to represent Australia at the World Championships (division two) in Madrid.
The latest Northstars recruit will be joined by Aussie debutant John Kennedy jnr, club captain Liam Manwarring, goalkeeper Charlie Smart and veteran Beau Taylor.
Robert Malloy, a long-time Newcastle player now with the Central Coast Rhinos, will lead the national side against the likes of Croatia, Spain, Iceland, Israel and Georgia from April 16 to 22.
Hunter product Ethan Hawes was also named but his availability depends on play-off commitments with Canadian outfit Oceanside Generals.
This local contingent will miss the Northstars' opening games of the AIHL season, a double header in Melbourne next weekend (April 15-16).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
