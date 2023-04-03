BLAKE Windred has played better golf and had bigger results, but the Charlestown professional felt a strong sense of relief after a top-10 finish in the National Tournament.
And it was just the fillip the 25-year-old needed a month from his return to the DP World Tour.
Windred fired a six-under 66 on Sunday at Moonah Links to be tied for 10th at 11 under.
Although a second tier Australasian Tour tournament, it was his first top 10 since runner-up in the same tournament last year.
"When you have to work hard and don't see results, for whatever reason, that is difficult," Windred said. "I was relieved to see them go in."
Jake Higginbottom finished tied for 25th at seven under in the season-ending tournament. However, it wasn't enough to move him into the top 60 on the order of merit.
Higginbottom (93rd) and Corey Lamb (76th) finished inside the top 100 and earned a start in the final stage of Q School.
Windred, who only played six Australasian events, was 88th but his win in the 2021 Victorian PGA gives him an exemption until the end of next season. Nick Flanagan (58th) retained his tour card.
On Sunday, Windred made was seven under through 14 holes.
"All of a sudden you see them go in and you look like you are putting on a master class," he said. "I wish we had another tournament in the next couple of weeks."
Instead Windred will spend the next five weeks preparing ahead of the $4.8 million Italian Open - the start of a four-month stretch in Europe.
Windred has made the cut in two of his past three starts on the DP World Tour.
"It will be my the longest stint of tournaments in a row," Windred said. "I'm looking forward to it. It comes down to learning what I have to do to play well. That won't be too complicated. It will be a basic formula I will stick too.
"I relate it to laying bricks. I have said it all my career. Lay brick after brick. Then at the end of the the week or the tournament or whatever it is, you have this nice little platform to build a house. On Sunday, I got back into that frame of mind."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.