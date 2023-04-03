A RETRO-inspired property that wouldn't be out of place in an episode of I Love Lucy has hit the market for sale in the NSW Hunter Valley town of Cessnock.
The two-bedroom, one bathroom home - which also includes a vintage caravan in the garden - has become well-known in the community since owners Rick and John Filby purchased the property five years ago.
The owners have extensively renovated and restored the property during their time at the home with the addition of vintage memorabilia and fixtures to create the ultimate time warp.
"I work for Historical Houses Trust and I have always wanted to live in living museum," Rick said.
"The house was built in 1910 but with a house of that age it would have gone through many periods, including mid-century.
"I've always loved mid century and John has too so that's why it's mid-century inside."
The property is listed for sale with a guide of $520,000 to $550,000 through Jurds Real Estate.
Despite all the features of a time gone by, such as the enamel kitchen sink, the pedestal basin in the bathroom, the fuel stove, the kitchen dresser and the Bakelite switches, Jurds listing agent Rachael Brecht said the house has been brought up-to-date with a new roof, new wiring, new plumbing and insulation in the roof, walls and underfloor.
Rick and John's meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout the home, right down to the vintage television set in the loungeroom and the fuel stove in the kitchen that has been repurposed as a cupboard.
The kitchen and dining area is the hub of the home and offers a trip down memory lane with its pastel cupboards and green enamel sink.
Items have been sourced from online marketplaces and collectible stores, while others have been gifted to them.
"We moved to Cessnock from Tasmania and we did the same thing to our home there," he said.
"We had to sell a lot of of things to come here because it was just too much to ship the containers over so what we did was we got a lot of pieces when we moved here.
"We scoured marketplace and vintage stores, and also a lot of people gifted us things. They would say 'Oh, my mother had that and I've got, would you like it?'
"So it has been added to over the years."
The 809 square metre block also include a vintage caravan in the side garden that could utilised as a guest room or, as John uses it, a writing room.
"I have always wanted a mid-century caravan, I just love them," Rick said.
"We picked this one up online on marketplace. We painted it all of the retro colours of the time and furnished it. It even has a chenille bedspread from the '60s.
"That's our cubby house - sometimes it's like having a holiday in your garden."
The home has become a talking point in the community, as have the gardens which Rick and John created after transforming the yard with low-maintenance plants and themed areas.
It now attracts lizards, bees and birdlife.
"There were only two trees when we moved in and it was all grass. What we have made is 15 garden rooms," he said.
"We have a secret garden and a little miner's shack which is quite low so you have to bend to get in there but you sit down and in summer it's very cool because it's under the mango tree and in winter you hear the rain on the roof and you can have your up of tea in there and it's really nice."
Rick and John said the house has earned them many new friends over the years as passers by strike up conversation and venture inside for a tour.
"People always stop to look because of the garden and all the work we have done to the the house," Rick said.
"People stop and say 'I love what you've done'. We end up becoming friends with them and then before we know we're at their dinner party.
"A lot of people say we should charge a gold coin entry to come in and have a look [laughs]."
John and Rick are reluctantly selling to move back to Tasmania.
There is also the option to purchase the home with all of the furnishings.
"If somebody wants it as a package because that's how they like it and set it up as an Airbnb or they just want to live in this type of home, we would consider it," Rick said.
In addition to the home, there is a large garage with a carport.
Inspection is by appointment.
