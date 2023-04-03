IT may not have had Supercars pace or impact on neighbours, but organisers are hopeful the Hill to Harbour can have bigger ramifications for Newcastle in the years ahead. The race that winds from Bathers Way in Bar Beach through to Fort Scratchley, Honeysuckle and ultimately Carrington perhaps offers one of the best tours of Newcastle's natural assets. While many were feeling the strain in sore legs and feet on Monday, though, organisers are plotting to make it an even bigger drawcard. Race director Paul Humphries has hinted at plans to make Hill to Harbour this city's equivalent of Sydney's City2Surf, a run that draws many Hunter amateur athletes to the state capital to spend money and compete.