Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Wine | How Geber family saved Barossa's iconic Chateau Tununda winery

By John Lewis
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Geber with wine awards won by Chateau Tanunda, which he bought sight-unseen on the telephone in 1998.
John Geber with wine awards won by Chateau Tanunda, which he bought sight-unseen on the telephone in 1998.

AFTER it was built in 1890 with metre-thick bluestone walls and an imposing 18-metre-high tower, Chateau Tanunda became the grand showplace of Barossa Valley wine, the largest winery in the Southern Hemisphere with cellars storing 4.5 million litres of wine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.