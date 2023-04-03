AFTER it was built in 1890 with metre-thick bluestone walls and an imposing 18-metre-high tower, Chateau Tanunda became the grand showplace of Barossa Valley wine, the largest winery in the Southern Hemisphere with cellars storing 4.5 million litres of wine.
It began under the majority shareholding of 200 Barossa grape growers and Adelaide wine merchant George Cleland, but in 1916 it was taken over by Seppelt Wines and in following years became part of the ill-fated Southcorp company and then Foster's Group. As became commonplace under the Southcorp and Foster's corporate masters, Chateau Tanunda in 1993 joined the list of wine assets being jettisoned.
Put up for sale, the iconic two-storey stone and brick structure and South Australian Register of State Heritage Places building stood unsold, unused and unloved for the next five years. It was home only to pigeons with its roofs open to the elements and the threat of demolition looming.
Then John Geber happened. The South African-born marketing man and entrepreneur was no stranger to the wine industry, having in 1995 bought the NSW regional pioneer Cowra Estate operation.
However, he knew nothing of Chateau Tanunda before he set out on a bike ride in the Barossa in 1998 and caught a glimpse of the massive building behind trees.
"What the hell is that?" he asked himself and set about getting the background. By his account, he became hooked, contacting the property agent and, without going inside the place and without knowing where the money was going to come from, he bought it over the telephone. He later recalled "the next call was to my wife after the fact to tell her, and let's say that was a memorable conversation".
The answer to the money problem came when John joined a group of friends in a lucrative shopping centre development. That also helped fund the multimillion-dollar rebirth of the Chateau - a task John undertook alone in the early stages, sometimes sleeping at the winery undaunted by stories of resident ghosts.
Today Chateau Tanunda attracts 100,000 visitors a year and houses a state-of-the-art winery, 140 hectares of vineyards at Tanunda, Bethany, Vine Vale and Eden Valley, a cellar door, ballroom, a croquet lawn and cricket oval.
SOUTH African-born John Geber's business career began in the American Reynolds tobacco company in the US, Germany and Switzerland, where he met his Swiss-born wife Evelyne.
The couple came to Sydney as John joined Stimorol-Tetley Australia and took on marketing Stimorol chewing gum and Tetley coffee and tea.
In 1992 he took a first vinous foray, contracting out the production of Australian wines for export under the Kangaroo Ridge, Kangaroo Hills and Naturally Australian labels.
In 1993 he boosted his wine commitment by buying Cowra Estate, which in the 1970s had notably provided the grapes for acclaimed Cowra chardonnays for Rothbury Estate and Brian Croser's Petaluma.
Now John, Evelyne and their daughter are family custodians of the 133-year-old Chateau Tanunda wine icon. John is company chairman, having in 2018 relinquished his CEO appointment in favour of daughter Michelle.
As one of the few female CEOs in Australian wine, Sydney University arts and international relations graduate Michelle worked in marketing in the US in the Banfi and Concha Y Toro wine companies and in 2009 she launched Château Tanunda sales in the US.
The company she runs produces a wide range of wines from hand-picked, basket-pressed shiraz, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, riesling, cabernet franc, carignan, petit verdot, tempranillo, sangiovese and cinsault grapes from its own vineyards and about 30 Barossa premium growers.
Its current portfolio is headed by the flagship $350-a-bottle The Everest 2018 Shiraz - the 2005 vintage of which won the best shiraz/syrah trophy at the 2010 International Wine and Spirit Competition. Other wines range from the $80 Fifty-Year-Old-Vines 2019 Barossa Cabernet Sauvignon to the new-release $25 Grand Barossa 2021 Shiraz, 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022 Dry Riesling, 2022 Chardonnay, 2021 Rosé and 2021 GSM.
The Grand Barossas are at chateautanunda.com and the Basedow Road, Tanunda, cellar door.
The wines are created by a team headed by chief winemaker Neville Rowe, a Charles Sturt University wine science graduate, who has worked in Argentina, California and France's Burgundy and Champagne regions. In Australia he was general manager of Sevenhill Cellars in Clare Valley, general manager and winemaker at Mitchelton Wines in Victoria's Goulburn Valley and Domaine Chandon winemaker in Yarra Valley. Before joining Château Tanunda in August 2015, he worked for Hardys on the Eileen Hardy, Leasingham, Reynella and Tintara brands.
The Basedow Road, Tanunda, estate is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm.
BLENDING grenache, shiraz and mourvedre, the Chateau Tanunda 2021 Grand Barossa GSM has 14.9% alcohol, potpourri aromas and is deep, dense purple in the glass. The front palate delivers juicy raspberry flavour, the middle palate ripe plum, licorice, spice and cedary oak and a finish of dusty tannins.
PRICE: $25.
DRINK WITH: Pan-fried beef eye fillet with field mushrooms.
AGEING: five years.
RATING: 5 stars (out of 6)
WITH 13% alcohol and coppery hues, this invigorating grenache-based Chateau Tanunda 2022 Grand Barossa Dry Rosé has crisp, elegant strawberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate introduces pomegranate, pink lady apple, flint and restrained mocha oak characters and the finish brings forth flinty tannins.
PRICE: $33.
DRINK WITH: an aged cheese and charcuterie meats plate.
AGEING: one year.
RATING: 4.5 stars
THIS 13% alcohol Chateau Tanunda 2022 Grand Barossa Chardonnay is a big-bodied drop shining brassy gold and with apricot and almond aromas and plush golden peach front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows fig, pear, oatmeal and buttery oak and with a finish of refreshing slatey acid.
PRICE: $28.
DRINK WITH: scallops with cauliflower puree and broad bean and pea salad
AGEING: five years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.