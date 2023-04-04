Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes April 5 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 5 2023 - 4:30am
Survivors have enough pain without copping the church's legal games
AFTER reading the front page of Friday's Herald ("Dead man defence", Newcastle Herald 31/1) it begs the question: how much more does the Nash family have to suffer at the hands of the Catholic Church? It would seem that they have not learned a thing in regards to late Brother Romuald.

