Survivors have enough pain without copping the church's legal games

THE Tennessee murders represent the 90th school shooting in America so far this year. Imagine the daily angst of living in a country where the simple act of sending your child to school means there is always the chance they may never come home. Prayer is the first thing you should do, claims the state's governor who just lowered the legal age to buy guns from 21 to 18. He stated in 2019 that Tennesseans should pray for God to avoid such school shootings. These latest avoidable murders happened in a Christian school to innocent Christian children and adults. Seriously, how can people still believe there's a benevolent God up there looking after the faithful? Forget God and prayer; get rid of the self-serving ideologues in power who enable these tragedies because they bow to the wishes of the gun lobby over the right-to-life of children.