Jackson Baker coming in hot for Bells Beach assault

Jackson Baker will attack Bells Beach with a more "balls to the wall" attitude as he chases a much-needed career-best result on the Championship Tour (CT).
The Bells Beach Pro window opens on Tuesday with Baker sitting joint 27th on the CT standings after three round-of-32 exits to start the season.
The Merewether surfer narrowly avoided the inaugural mid-season cut last year during his first CT campaign, but he faces a tough task to repeat the effort with only the Bells Beach and Margaret River events remaining before those outside the top 22 are relegated to the second-tier Challenger Series (CS).
The 26-year-old has been to the round of 16 on the CT four times but never beyond.
Last year at Bells Beach he made the last 16, winning his opening heat featuring two-time world champion John John Florence before defeating South African Jordy Smith. He then lost to countryman Ethan Ewing.
He first faces Italian Leonardo Fioravanti and Indonesian Rio Waida in heat nine at Bells this year and he feels ready to produce a breakthrough result after encouraging performances at Sunset Beach and Portugal.
He lost to American Griffin Colapinto with a 13.17 two-wave total last start in Portugal after he was edged out by a late wave from Japan's Kanoa Igarashi 15.07 to 15.0 at Sunset.
Baker knew he needed to go further this year at Bells to challenge for a top 22 spot.
"I got ninth last year but I'm going to need a lot more than that this year," Baker said.
"But I'm just going in with a bit more of a balls to the wall attitude.
"I feel like I'm losing heats with huge totals, so I've just got to keep doing that. I'm not going to get through with two fives, I've just got to go balls to the wall and leave it all out there.
"That heat with Kanoa was really close, and losing with 15 points, losing in general is never easy, but losing when you compete that well is hard.
"You learn from every loss but I feel like there hasn't been a lot of learning. My boards feel good, I feel good. I feel like it's just the elements that aren't coming into play.
"My fitness, strength and everything else feels good, so everything else will fall into place."
The powerhouse regular-footer counts Bells and Sunset as his "go-to" locations on tour.
"I can see myself making the final, or even winning Bells," he said. "That's always been a goal of mine.
"I mean, you've got to manifest it, put it into play, and the more I say it out loud, then the more chance it probably has of happening."
Fellow Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan is equal 13th on the CT thanks to two round of 16 appearances.
He is up against Brazilian Caio Ibelli and Hawaiian Ezekiel Lau in heat three at Bells - the scene of his second-best result on the CT.
The goofy-footer was a semi-finalist there in 2019 but bowed out in the round of 32 last year on the way to falling off tour at the mid-season cut. He stormed back to finish second on the CS and easily secure a CT return.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
