Japanese bank invests in Newcastle company

Japan's Mizuho Bank invests $5million in Mayfield West clean technology outfit MCi Carbon

By Matthew Kelly
April 4 2023 - 9:00am
Japan's Mizuho Bank has invested $5million into Mayfield West clean technology outfit MCi Carbon in a show of confidence in the company's progress towards decarbonising global industries.

