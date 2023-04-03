Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jarryd Hayne sexual assault trial: judge asks jury to persevere

By Miklos Bolza
Updated April 3 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarryd Hayne.
Jarryd Hayne.

Jurors in Jarryd Hayne's third trial over sexual assault allegations have been asked to push forward after 17 hours of discussions failed to bring about a unanimous verdict.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.